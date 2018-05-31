Free jazz and blues festival will raise money for local good causes

Hastings Winkle Club is gearing up for its three day Jazz & Blues Festival in the Old Town.

The free festival runs from Friday June 1 - Sunday 3 and features a range of top jazz and blues musicians.

The main events take place at The Stade Open Space on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and early evening but there are also some great bands playing on all three Festival days in the participating Old Town pubs and bars including The Anchor, The Dragon Bar, The London Trader, Porters Wine Bar, The Jenny Lind and The Lord Nelson.

Sunday features a ‘Jazz Swing Breakfast’ starting at 10.30am on The Stade with a great selection of breakfast options and music from the tSwing Street Orchestra. Gates open at 10am.

Saturday afternoonon The Stade features The Jazz Heads, The Roger Hubbard Band and The Red Butler Blues Band. Sunday sees the afternoon kick off with Hexagonal followed by Soul Town, Kingsize Slim and The Big Blue. The Festival climaxes at around 6pm with the Tony O’Malley Band featuring special guest Liane Carroll.

Richard Stevens, from the Winkle Club, said: “We are so grateful to all our sponsors and to the Fundraising Sub Committee for their generosity and huge voluntary contribution in enabling this fantastic free festival to take place. There is an army of volunteers to whom The Winkle Club expresses its gratitude. Bucket rattlers will be out and about throughout the Festival and all money raised will go to Winkle Club local good causes.

