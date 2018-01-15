Free sessions will help people to achieve their health resolutions

Living a healthier lifestyle is probably one of the most popular New Year resolutions to be made and help is at hand for local people to make it a reality.

One You East Sussex, the county’s free healthy lifestyle service, is launching a campaign and will be running events locally this month.

A team of trained advisors from One You East Sussex will be on hand, at free and informal sessions, to explain the range of personalised healthy lifestyle services that are on offer, including stop smoking, weight management and general health checks.

Sessions take place at the Fellowship of St Nicholas Wellbeing Centre, in London Road, St Leonards, on Monday January 22 and at Hastings Direct on Thursday January 25 and Priory Meadow shopping centre on Friday 26.

In total, twenty local outreach events are planned to run across the county during January and the service will also be visiting major employers. Later in the month a special Health Checks bus will be touring around more rural locations offering people free health checks.

At the events, One You will be encouraging people to use pledge boards to show what they aim to do to improve their health in 2018 such as getting more active, eating healthily or being smoke-free.

Free resources for those who sign up to stop smoking will be provided and everyone will get a free stress ball at the start of their quit programme. Special interactive equipment will also be available to check people’s weight, BMI and body composition.

Heather Osborn of One You East Sussex, said: “It’s a fact that half of smokers die from a smoking related disease and that smoking causes 90% of lung cancers so the health benefits of quitting are enormous. Smokers are four times more likely to quit with the support of one of our trained advisors and most will make savings of up to £250 per month, so there’s every reason to sign up now.”

Details of the free services being offered, including stopping smoking, weight loss and health checks, can be found at www.oneyoueastsussex.org.uk or by calling 01323 404 600.