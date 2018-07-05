Frewen students take to the water thanks to sailing club Club

Rye Harbour Sailing Club welcomed seven students from Northiam’s Frewen College on Wednesday June 27.

The students were accompanied by staff members, came to attend the Club’s Sailability try sailing day.

Frewen College a unique dyslexia school for young people between the ages of 7 and 19, with Specific Learning Difficulties.

This outing to the club was included as part of an Activities Week organised by the college.

The weather couldn’t have been better with sun shining and a light breeze from the North East, force 2 – 3.

The boats were rigged and whilst waiting to sail the students were shown how to tie knots, shown the various points of sail as well as the different parts of a boat.

Before the sail, Mark Whiteman, riverside organiser, briefed the students about the day’s sailing. Skipper Mike Bone with crew Julian Rumball sailed Luey and Anna Knight skippered a club boat.

The Rye Harbour Sailing Club rescue boat was helmed by David Whiteman with crew Tony McKenna.

After sailing, the students and staff enjoyed a picnic supplied by Frewen College.

The students who were very well behaved and polite to the RHSC volunteers all thoroughly enjoyed the sail and before leaving staff and students went for a walk down towards the Harbour mouth to make the most of the great location at Rye Harbour.

Charlene Claasen from Frewen College who organised the day for the students said: “The staff at RHSC showed a wonderful, caring attitude, ensuring the students were fully engaged at all times.

They were all very friendly and made us feel welcome from start to finish.

With a positive experience like this, some of the students have expressed a further interest in sailing. A very big thank you RHSC, much appreciated”.

Very many thanks go to all the RHSC volunteers who helped on the day to make it such a success.

If you would like to try sailing RHSC and RHSC Sailability are offering free taster sails on Saturday 14th July from 10:45 at RHSC, The Point, Rye Harbour TN31 7TU.

For more info, to book in advance or to get involved with RHSC Sailability email carolinewylson@btinternet.com or call 01797 223112.