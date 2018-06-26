Fun festival on Saturday celebrating St Leonards

St Leonards Festival will get the family chortling with bumper afternoon entertainment on Saturday June 30. There will be storytelling and comedy for children running from 12pm-6pm in the Hastings Festival Storytelling Marquee in Warrior Gardens.

There will also be dance workshops and a festival market running throughout the day. For more details on the event, visit page 58.

As night falls at 9.40pm, Dundu And Worldbeaters all the way from Germany will present a captivating and spectacular illuminated parade with giant puppets, colourful costumes and wild drumming.