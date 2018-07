The Rotary Club of Senlac present an evening of Gilbert and Sullivan at St John’s Hall, Victoria Road, Bexhill, on Friday, July 27. Starting at 6pm with a buffet followed at 7.30pm by music and songs performed by Mad Margaret’s Minstrels. Tickets £15 include a pre-performance and an interval finger buffet, Profits will be shared between Senlac Rotary’s Yellowmen and the club’s Charitable Trust Fund.

To book call 01424 736525 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk