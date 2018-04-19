Gallery: Look around a ‘secret’ million pound East Sussex property

Wonder what a million pound property looks like? Check out our gallery for a tour round this unusual and ‘secret’ home in East Sussex.

Undercliffe House is `one-off` property and the location unprecedented.

This extraordinary home can only be approached on foot and is thus completely private with its own surrounding woodland and within a plot of 2.5 acres, with wildlife thriving around the house and having breath-taking views.

It is a house much admired from the town, as a striking gothic masterpiece but one has no idea how to get to it and this is surely its beauty.

The steps lead from the town end of Malling Street near Tesco and so, is incredibly convenient for the three superstores and is about ten minutes walk to the historic core of Lewes with its abundance of period buildings, individual shops, public houses, cafes and restaurants along with the main line Railway Station (London Victoria 1 hour & London Bridge).

The property is located bordering on to the National Trust grazing at Malling Coombe which connects to superb walks to the South Downs and Golf Course.

A much admired but ‘secret` house, with Gothic tower and feaures, this is a unique Grade II listed, 1865 constructed house built by James Berry, a local architect, in this neo Gothic style.

The original tower soars between two-storey bays, giving Undercliffe House a French pavilion style roof, with the property constructed of yellow brick with red bands.

The original entrance area has an octagonal porch with slate pyramidal cap set within, complimenting the tower which has a Sompting cap, porthole window and four-aspect leading to the pinnacle tower with Gothic style spires. Undercliffe`s extraordinary architecture is set in woodland and grounds of 2.5 acres with sloping downland and yet having two large level lawn areas to front and rear and a unique vista and position.

The main house has two large main reception rooms with a 27ft drawing room and 18ft 6in sitting room, the house having themes throughout of dentil architraves, high rounded skirtings, feature cornices and rose to the drawing room with sun flower additions.

The main house has three double bedrooms, although one was originally two rooms and so potential ensuite facilities, all building to the classic Gothic tower with four way views to the top stage.

There is modern wing as a potential annex with two main rooms, shower room and potential ground floor kitchen/utility. There are two gas central heating systems and secondary glazing.

The guide price is £1,350,000 and for more information contact Charles Wycherley Estate Agents, valuers & surveyors, 66 High Street, Lewes BN7 1XG (01273 069006); website website