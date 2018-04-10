‘Geriatric Jogger’ to run in London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK

Brian Basham, who is 75 this year, from Crowhurst, will be joining the fight against prostate cancer by running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK.

On Sunday April 22, Brian will be pounding the pavements across the capital’s 26.2 mile course to support the leading men’s health charity against a disease that kills one man every hour.

Brian said: ‘I’m running as The Gerry Jogger to reflect my age. It’s tough, but prostate cancer is woefully under researched and far too many men are dying unnecessarily.”

By proudly wearing the iconic blue and black colours, Brian will be a part of Prostate Cancer UK’s 180-strong squad, all raising money to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

The money raised will help ‘shift the science’ and crack the three core issues of diagnosis, treatment and prevention which have been left unsolved for too long. It will have a huge impact on the lives of those affected by the disease and will help bring us one step closer to stopping prostate cancer being a killer.

Brian’s effort has already had one good result. A close cousin of his was inspired to get checked out and has been found to have an enlarged prostate, which is now being closely monitored. If Brian’s effort can inspire more men to speak to their GP, he’ll feel as though he’s accomplished something important.

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re delighted that Brian will be part of our team this year, raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“For the first time, the number of men dying from prostate cancer every year has overtaken the number of women dying from breast cancer, making prostate cancer the third biggest cancer killer in the UK.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer, which is simply unacceptable. We need to turn the game around for men and make prostate cancer a disease that the next generation of men do not fear. We wish Brian every success in the marathon.”

“Many are unaware that prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It’s a huge issue that cannot be ignored.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)