Get involved with new Classic Vehicle Show event

People are being invited to sign up for the the very first Classic Vehicle Show at Bannatyne Hotel Hastings.

It is scheduled to take place on Sunday June 23 2019 and will raise funds for the fellowhsip of St Nicholas (FSN) a local charity which helps children and parents in need.

Jane Luff, ffrom the charity, said: “We are inviting local crafts, artist, businesses as well as an array of beautiful classic vehicles for a fabulous family day out and also to show off local products made ‘with love!’ for our visitors to purchase on site.

“Stalls for trade and crafters at £45.00 for the day. We believe it is a wonderful opportunity to bring our amazing local towns together and support one another.”

All proceeds will go to Bannatyne Charitable Trust and FSN Charity.

Please contact Events Manager at FSN 01424 423683 ext 32 for more information.”