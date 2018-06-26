Getting busy and creative in DLWP art workshop

Look Think Make is a creative workshop for all the family running on Sunday July 1 running from 2pm until 4pm at De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill. The drop-in session invites children and parents to look at artworks in the exhibitions, think about the ideas behind them and be inspired to make creations of their own.

There will be support from gallery staff and volunteers to help make the most out of your day. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are only £1 for adults and children. For more details about family activities go to the De La Warr Pavilion website or call 01424 229111.