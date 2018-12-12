Give something back to St Michael’s Hospice by becoming a trustee

Could you be a Trustee on the board of St Michael’s Hospice?

St Michael’s Hospice is one of the most loved charities in the area with an amazing team of dedicated staff and volunteers who support people and their families in Hastings and Rother.

SEE ALSO: Man to be sentenced for making indecent inages of children at Hastings.

Trustees play a crucial role in the Hospice. They are responsible for the strategic leadership of the charity and act as guardians to ensure its success, now, and importantly for generations to come. Trustees take responsibility for the governance of the Hospice and take ultimate responsibility for the running of the organisation in line with Charity Commission guidelines.

Particular areas where the Hospice is looking to strengthen the Board include: senior/strategic clinical knowledge and experience (preferably in palliative care or a related field), accountancy/financial or investment management, corporate governance within charity or business and income generation and fundraising.

Applications are invited from across Hastings and Rother. The Hospice is also committed to increasing the diversity of Trustees and welcome applications from under-represented groups who could help inform and develop all areas of their work.

Trustee Peter Dewhurst said: “To perform well and continue to provide excellent services we need a range of people supporting the Hospice. Meeting families of patients and realising what an excellent service the Hospice provides is very heart-warming. I wanted to give something back to the local community after a very rewarding career, I hope you will too.”

If you have any initial questions please contact Karen Clarke, Chief Executive, on 01424 456367. Should you decide to take forward your interest in joining the Board, please submit your CV by January 4 2019, either by email to kmason@stmichaelshospice.com or to the Hospice (25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN38 0LB) marked as confidential.

The Hospice also has vacancies on their Retail and Lottery Boards for those with retail or financial knowledge and experience.

See also: Dog savages and kills sheep at Pett Farm

See also: I love Amber Rudd says Michael Gove