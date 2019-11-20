Go vegan for a cruelty-free Christmas

From: Tod Bradbury, Campaign Manager, Animal Aid

Sadly, every millions of turkeys are slaughtered for food in the UK, many of whom are killed for Christmas dinners. Each of these animals was an individual, who deserved to live free from harm and exploitation.

Animal Aid’s Their Christmas Wish campaign shines a light on rescued turkeys who were lucky enough to escape the slaughterhouse and now live at animal sanctuaries.

One of these is Dee Dee, who is an astonishing 12 years old and still going strong (turkeys raised for ‘food’ are often slaughtered when they are between 18 and 20 weeks old). There are also Audrey and Maria who were due to be slaughtered for Christmas dinners last year, but were thankfully saved and now spend their days relaxing at an animal sanctuary and hanging out with their chicken friends.

Their Christmas Wish shows that turkeys are amazing animals, with personalities, and that no animal deserves to be slaughtered for Christmas dinner. Not least because it has never been easier to enjoy a plant-based festive feast, with recipes galore online and every single major supermarket having huge vegan Christmas ranges.

You can sign up to support Their Christmas Wish and receive a free vegan recipe book by visiting: www.animalaid.org.uk/their-christmas-wish or phone 01732 364546.