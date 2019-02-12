Greggs vegan sausage rolls now available in Hastings

Bakery chain Greggs has confirmed its vegan sausage rolls are now available from its Hastings store.

The vegan snack, which has prompted much debate, is now available from the store in Queens Road, Hastings, after being left off a list of 950 shops originally chosen for the roll out.

An additional 250 shops per week will sell the vegan sausage roll until it is available in all 1,950 shops as of Friday, March 8.

The Greggs vegan sausage roll launched on January 3, which created a lively debate at the start of Veganuary.

The launch followed strong consumer demand, including a petition by PETA last year, which was signed by more than 20,000 people, according to Greggs.

A Greggs spokesman said: “It has been one of the most successful launches in Greggs’ history.

“The Vegan Sausage Roll is designed to mirror some of the sausage roll’s classic features, including 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, but instead is made with a bespoke Quorn filling. It costs from £1.

“For more information visit www.greggs.co.uk.”

