Hair and beauty event will raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice and the Sara Lee Trust

Staff from Rye Retreat Aveda Lifestyle Hair Salon and Spa will be presenting their Winter Soirée in December to raise funds for The Sara Lee Trust and St Michael’s Hospice.

The evening, showcasing hair and make-up trends and predictions, with opportunities to have mini experiences of some of their services, will be held at the Powdermills Hotel, Battle, on December 3 at 7pm.

SEE ALSO: Magistrates Court results

All proceeds will go to the two charities. Tickets cost £10 and includes a glass of fizz and a goodie bag. Tickets are available from the Rye Retreat. Cinque Ports Street. Call 01797 222211 for more information.

See also: People are still choosing to watch black and white TV