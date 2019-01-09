Hastings and Bexhill school pupils to take part in Holocaust Memorial Service

Local schools will be involved when Hastings hosts its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at 11am on Saturday January 26 at St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront.

It is organised by Dr Shelley Katz with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

This year’s service will have as its theme ‘Torn from home’.

It will include the Acromax Performance Group working with Ark Helenswood Academy, the St Richard’s College choir and dancers, and the BISC (Queens University – Canada).

The service is open to everyone, and admission is free but by ticket only.

Tickets must be obtained in advance, and will be available shortly from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre in Breeds Place, Hastings (by the fountain on the seafront).

