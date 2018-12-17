Hastings and Rother Christmas Giving challenge helps young people from some of the poorest communities in the world

Pestalozzi International Village Trust has raised an amazing £18,915 after taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

All the money donated will support the Pestalozzi scholarship programme, enabling bright young people from some of the world’s poorest communities to complete their secondary education.

The Big Give’s annual Christmas campaign, which ran from November 27 - December 4, gives charities the opportunity to double their money over a seven day period via match funding from institutional donors.

Pestalozzi Chief Executive Susan Walton said: “We were delighted to participate in the Big Give again this year. I want to thank everyone who donated during the campaign. The gift of education is the best present our students could hope for this Christmas.”

Pestalozzi works with young people from the most marginalised communities of Belize, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as Tibetans in exile in India and Nepal. In many of these countries the schools struggle to meet the needs of high-achieving but low income students. Thanks to Pestalozzi scholarships, these students are able to realise their dreams through education.

At the age of twelve, Pestalozzi scholarship student Precious Katai faced the devastating prospect of not being able to go to school, despite passing the entry exams. Her widowed mother was already struggling to support her family. Her mother was determined that Precious should receive the education she had earned and struck a deal with the headmaster to provide the school with vegetables she had grown in lieu of fees.

Precious said: “The scholarship has given me so many opportunities that I could only have dreamt of”.

Prabidhik KC is another student who will benefit from the Big Give. Prabidhik comes from Pyuthan, a hilly district of Nepal and has always had a desire to help others. When he was 15 years-old he wrote his first novel about trafficked girls. The 124,000 Nepali rupees (£825) profits he earned went to purchasing medication for his village after a diarrhoea epidemic. He has now published a second novel and is hoping to give the profits to those who need it back in Nepal.

Prabidhik said: “Thinking of being a great mathematician and physicist was outside the boundary of possibility back home, but Pestalozzi has helped me push the bounds and now I think the dream is within my sphere of success. Coming here, I can see a big change in myself and how I view the world.”

