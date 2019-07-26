Hastings and Rye Conservative Association will not get another chance

From: Andrew Goddard, Pilot Road, Hastings

To the Hastings and Rye Conservative Association.

The people have spoken, again, and what the Conservatives do next will determine their very existence, given that failure to deliver a true Brexit will hand power to those waiting in the wings.

Failure to deliver will lose all trust in the Conservatives by their followers in droves, in favour of the Brexit Party. Your fate, and the fate of this nation, is in your own hands now. The Conservatives will not get another chance.

You must instruct Amber Rudd accordingly.

As for me, I see no point in maintaining my paid-up membership of the Conservatives. I voted with the 66 per cent. If you choose to ignore that mandate, then there is no further place for you in Government, or on my ballot paper.