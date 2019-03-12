Hastings and Rye properties hit by power cut

Hundreds of people have been left without power after faults with a high voltage overhead electricity line.

Some customers in the postcodes TN33 0, TN35 4, TN19 7, TN38 9 and TN5 7 have been affected by two separate power cuts, according to UK Power Networks.

Affected customers in TN33 0 and TN35 4 should have their power back between 8pm and 9pm, the power company added.

UK Power Networks said customers affected in the TN19 7, TN38 9 and TN5 7 postcodes are expected to see power return between 6pm and 7pm.

Approximately 188 customers are thought to have been affected while the power company has received more than 60 calls about the power outage.

On its website, UK Power Networks issued a statement saying: “We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area.

“This information is updated in real-time and is the same information that you will receive if you call us.”

A separate power cut in the TN38 postcode was rectified at 1.18pm, UK Power Networks added.

