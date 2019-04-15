Hastings Beatles Day supporters hit back at people who moaned about ticket price

It was an 11 hour feast of music, featuring 100 acts and more than 500 performers which raised vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and yet some people moaned about the price of tickets for this year’s Beatles Day event on April 7.

Tickets, for the day long festival, were £15 adults, under 14’s £7.50 and £35 for a family ticket.

Since it began in 2000, Beatles Day has raised over £275,000 to help people living with cancer.

Judy Atkinson, who performs and is involved with Beatles Day, said: “It was a huge success. However, I have heard some people were unhappy with the ticket prices, which were unchanged from last year, and voiced this on Facebook.

“I would like to point out that people who bought their tickets in advance from the White Rock had to pay a booking fee, but were free to purchase them on the day at face value.

“We believe that £15 for 11 hours of quality live music across four stages is extremely good value and compares well with most gigs, including tribute acts, which cost a lot more.

Remember, this event was for charity and a lot of people hard for no payment to put on this popular event.

If you think the ticket price is too high, you can always volunteer to help on the day or take part - then you can get a free pass.

“Criticism of this kind only served to reduce the foot-fall and therefore the money raised on the day.”

Responding to Judy, one Facebook user commented: “I wonder if people complain about paying that for one small round of drinks or a large pizza?”

Tony Davis, who hosts a hospital music programme for the Conquest, said: “We are extremely lucky in Hastings to have so much live music from so many fabulous musicians. Quite often they play to entertain people, for very little money, in the free venues. On a day when they play for free for charity people should support them. I am really proud to be part of Beatles Day and have seen the hard work put into it by performers and volunteers. Well worth the money in my mind.”

