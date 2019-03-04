Hastings, Bexhill and rural Rother roads to benefit from cash boost

Roads across Hastings, Bexhill and rural Rother will be getting a new lease of life, thanks to a £4.7 million cash injection.

The extra Government funding will allow East Sussex Highways to improve and ‘pothole-proof’ an additional 15 miles of road at 37 locations around the county.

One of the first sections to be delivered using the funding has been completed on the A259 Rye Road in Hastings, while the rest of the work will be carried out between now and July.

The additional work is on top of the £16.6 million being spent this financial year to improve 145 miles of road and 20 miles of pavement.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “The best way of managing potholes and other defects is to stop them forming in the first place.

“Throughout the year our highways teams do a fantastic job of identifying which roads will need work to keep them in a good condition and scheduling improvement work accordingly.

“This extra funding is very much welcome and will allow us to carry out improvements on roads we’d identified would need work in the short to medium term, but didn’t previously have funding for.

“It will allow highways to do even more to give motorists a safer, smoother journey and to ensure East Sussex benefits from an excellent, well-maintained roads network.”

Work to be carried out as a result of the extra funding includes resurfacing of Wrestwood Road, in Bexhill, and improvements will also take place on De La Warr Parade, in Bexhill, on Mount Street, in Battle, and in Ewhurst and Guestling.

Schemes being carried out include carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing, less extensive surface dressing, patching – where small areas of defective road are fixed - and joint repairs.

Details of forthcoming roadworks can be found on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com

Roads in Hastings and Rother to benefit from work as a result of the additional Government funding are:

* Mount Street, Battle (patching)

* Starvecrow Lane, Beckley (resurfacing) – Currently underway

* De La Warr Parade, Bexhill (patching)

* Wrestwood Road, Bexhill (resurfacing)

* Bodiam Road, Ewhurst (patching)

* Friars Hill, Guestling (resurfacing)

* Higham Gardens, Guestling (resurfacing)

* Blackman Avenue, Hastings (patching)

* Highlea Close, Hastings (resurfacing)

* Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings (patching)

* Ledsham Park, Hastings (resurfacing)

* Queens Road, Hastings (surface treatment)

* Rye Road, Hastings (resurfacing) - Completed

* Swallow Bank, Hastings (resurfacing)

* The Green, Hastings (resurfacing)

* The Suttons, Hastings (resurfacing)

* Wishing Tree Road North, Hastings (resurfacing)

* Blackman Avenue, St Leonards (patching)