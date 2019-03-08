Hastings Bonfire Society chairman performs her one-woman Guy Fawkes play at Battle

The chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society is presenting her one-woman show Guy Fawkes’ Mother at the Almonry in Battle High Street on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

The setting is appropriate as Battle has one of the longest continual history of upholding the bonfire tradition in Sussex.

Heather will be giving a half hour talk on the setting of the play and the history of the gunpowder plot before the play.

The one-hour play, which was written by Heather, is a compelling piece of theatre which brings a fresh and very human perspective to the tradition of Guy Fawkes Night. The performance opens with the mother of Guy Fawkes, sitting before a Christmas fire in York with no appetite for seasonal celebration as she reflects on the torture and death of her son.

The play gets across the point that while, for many, Guy Fawkes Night is a celebration, there is also a mother who is left grieving for the loss of her son.

The play has already been well-received following performances at the Electric Palace cinema and St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town.

Heather is the first female chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and has previously performed at the Stables Theatre.

