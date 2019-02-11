Hastings cat re-homing centre forced to close due to a virus

The RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge cat sanctuary has been forced to put in place a temporary closure due to the outbreak of a virus.

Little is known about the virus but the centre issued a statement to say: “Unfortunately due to a virus the cattery will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we hope to be open again very soon. Our shop will still be open to purchase food and litter.”

Bluebell Ridge plays a vital role in finding loving new homes for abandoned and unwanted cats in the area.

It is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing.

The Branch has to raise over £150,000 a year to keep the centre open and we heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups.

Each year the centre helps to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother and we also neuter many hundreds of local cats to prevent suffering.

The centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers. The branch also has a group of voluntary Trustees who meet once a month to discuss matters that go towards the effective running of the centre. The cattery holds a licence to accommodate up to 60 cats and we rehome 20-25 cats a month.

For more information on Bluebell Ridge visit:www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

