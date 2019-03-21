Hastings Coffin Club gets an invitation from the Queen

The UK’s first Coffin Club, founded in Hastings, has gone from strength to strength and is now proud to announce it’s received an invitation from the Queen to attend a reception for the Centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations at Windsor Castle in April.

Coffin Club was established in the town in September 2017 as a charity focussing on education around funeral options.

They now have Miriam Margolyes on board as their patron.

Coffin Club has grown quickly, with affiliated clubs beginning to be set-up around the country and, as a recognised charity success-story, has been asked along to Windsor Castle on the evening of April 2 to attend an invite-only event in recognition of the great work they have done to alleviate funeral poverty and empower people to plan, and cost, their perfect send off.

Coffin Club was set up by Independent Funeral Celebrants Kate Tym and Kate Dyer.

“It has really has gone from strength to strength,” said Kate Dyer, “we’ve garnered so much positive attention that we’ve started running training courses to teach other people how to set-up and run their own Coffin Clubs around the country.”

“It’s essentially an educational charity,” said Kate Tym. “People are notoriously under-informed about their choices when it comes to their funeral. This is because, as a nation, we really do tend to shy away from talking about death.”

“Coffin Club addresses that fact,” Kate Dyer adds, “we have a different speaker each week and, as the weeks go buy, our clubbers fill out their funeral wish list.”

The Kates are completely evangelical about changing the face of funerals in the UK. ‘Coffin Club is featuring in Miriam Margolyes up-coming documentary A Dead Good Adventure, which is due to air over Easter on BBC2.

Kate Tym said: “It’s something people are starting to be more aware of – when they find out they can have their funeral literally anywhere, it’s a really exciting concept! Miriam, our Patron, loves Coffin Club!”

“I think we just hit the zeitgeist,” said Kate Dyer, “which is probably why we’ve got an invitation to meet the Queen!

“Funeral poverty and social isolation are two very real issues in today’s society and Coffin Club is all about tackling those problems and empowering people to take control of the last thing in life they’ll be able to take control of. We have former clubbers tell us it’s literally the best thing they’ve ever done.”

“Hastings has always been a place of revolutionaries, think Robert Tressel,” says Kate Tym. “This is another revolution – the funeral revolution! And we’re absolutely delighted to have Her Majesty on board!”

If you’d like to take part in Coffin Club please get in touch with Kate and Kate at www.coffinclub.org or email at coffinclubuk@gmail.com or phone Kate Tym 07985295373 or Kate Dyer 07790128592

