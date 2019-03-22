Hastings college students showcase their artwork at Stade Hall

A group of Fine Art degree students from University Centre Hastings were the first to exhibit their work at the newly acquired Stade Hall in Hastings.

‘Collusion’ ran at the Stade Hall from March 14 - 17 and was a project organised by Leanne Jones-Starr, Sally Maton Hemming and Rupert Ducker, BA (Hons) Fine Art students studying at the University Centre.

“During our second year we were required to curate a show” says student Sally Maton Hemming. “We had to organise the whole thing from start to finish including conceptualisation, fundraising, selecting the artists, hanging the work and organising a Private View. It has been surprisingly hard work but also great fun and we are very pleased with the outcome.”

Earlier this year, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex College announced that the management and day-to-day to running of the popular community venue would looked after by the college.

The art exhibition is the first of a number of events to be taking place at the venue over the next few months.

