Hastings Fat Tuesday festival is almost here

Hastings’ own Mardi Gras festival Fay Tuesday is just weeks away and if anyone needs a reminder of how great this five day festival is our photographer Justin Lycett has shared a video of last year’s celebrations.

The event, which runs from March 1 - March 5, features 250 free live performances and a colourful umbrella parade along the seafront.

Fat Tuesday's Umbrella Parade. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-181202-074628001

Hastings Fat Tuesday is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

For full details of the event visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk. Printed programmes are now available from the Albion pub in George Street, Hastings.

