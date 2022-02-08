Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134701001

Hastings: Fire crews dealing with large blaze in town centre - pictures

Firefighters are dealing with a large fire above commercial premises in Hastings.

By Alex Watts
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:22 pm

Smoke was seen pouring from the upper floor and roof of a building in Queens Road, near the junction with Waterworks Road, in Hastings town centre. Crews from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle & Herstmonceux were called to the blaze at 11.30am today (February 8). Additional crews were later sent from Hailsham and Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are using an aerial ladder platform, six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.” They added: “Please avoid the area as road closures are in place.”

Queens Road has been closed off while emergency services deal with the incident.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Queens Road, Hastings town centre.

Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134648001

Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. View from Waterworks Road. SUS-220802-134753001

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Queens Road, Hastings town centre.

