Hastings: Fire crews dealing with large blaze in town centre - pictures

Smoke was seen pouring from the upper floor and roof of a building in Queens Road, near the junction with Waterworks Road, in Hastings town centre. Crews from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle & Herstmonceux were called to the blaze at 11.30am today (February 8). Additional crews were later sent from Hailsham and Eastbourne.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are using an aerial ladder platform, six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.” They added: “Please avoid the area as road closures are in place.”
Queens Road has been closed off while emergency services deal with the incident.