Hastings Guides take part in UK Parliament Week

The Girlguiding Hastings Division Rangers celebrated UK Parliament Week with a special guest visit from Hastings councillor and Deputy Mayor James Bacon.

The girls discussed politics, talked about how James came to be in his positions, voted on several topics using a ballot box, and found out how they can make a difference locally, nationally, and even internationally by contacting their local MP, or the Prime Minister.

Assistant Leader Kirsty Elphick said: The evening was great fun, with lots of contribution and snacks. A huge thank you to James for visiting our unit, and we would like to invite him back to visit again.”

