Hastings hosts world crazy golf championships again

Players of any ability are invited to enter this year’s World Crazy Golf Championships at Hastings Adventure Golf on June 9 and 10 the competition.

The global competition has categories for novices, on Saturday June 9, and professionals played over June 9 and 10. Each category competes for a separate prize fund, with the overall winner scooping £1,000 - the largest prize fund in mini golf. A prize fund of £1,500 is allocated to the novice category.

Competitors must beat the windmill and watermill as well as negotiate bends, twists and ramps on the traditional seaside course – dubbed the UK’s ‘spiritual home of mini golf’.

For the first time ever, organisers are also awarding prizes for ‘best dressed’, ‘personality of the weekend’ and ‘most improved player’.

Seasoned pro and twice runner-up, Sean Homer said: “I made my debut in 2006 and got hooked. I’ve played in every competition since. It’s fantastic the event is still focused on what has always made it so special - a fun, exciting, inclusive and entertaining spectacle for the young, old and everyone in between.”

This is the sixteenth year Hastings Adventure Golf has hosted the championships, now considered the pinnacle competition for crazy golfers in the UK and beyond.

Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf said: “We want players of all abilities to get involved. The novice category is open to anyone who fancies their chances at taking home the prize fund. So get the putters polished and start practicing!”

Enter at www.hastingsadventuregolf.com. All entrants are entitled to half price practice golf at the complex.

