Hastings in top ten of towns where landlords refuse pets

Hastings has been named as being in the top ten towns and cities in the Uk for renting with a ‘no pets’ policy.

A new tool has launched which allows Britons to find out which towns and cities in the UK have the most lenient landlords when it comes to owning a pet.

Out of 100 locations, Carlisle had the highest percentage of ‘no pets allowed’ properties (68%) and Belfast had the least (3%)

Hastings is ranked number ten for places where landlords are least tolerant toward pets.

The online tool, Lets for Pets (www.hillarys.co.uk/static/lets-for-pets/), was created by home interiors specialist www.hillarys.co.uk, to allow people who may be thinking of getting a pet to see where in the UK would be their best bet.

The team created the site after finding that more than half of renting Britons (57%) want to get a pet but are currently unable to due to their landlord or letting agents’ stipulations.

Two fifths (41%) of these tenants said that they wanted a cat, 32% said they wanted a dog and the remaining 27% wanted a small pet e.g. a hamster or rabbit.

When asked if they had approached their landlord about wanting a pet, 49% said they had, with 98% of these respondents revealing their request had been rejected.

The nearest places to Hastings with landlords most likely to allow pets, are Southampton, where only six percent would say no, and Kingston on Thames, where only four percent of landlords would refuse a request to have a pet.

Tara Hall, from Hillary’s commented: “Britain is certainly a nation of pet lovers, and most of us couldn’t possibly be without our favourite furry companion. However, having an animal in your home comes with a lot of responsibility – they can make a lot of mess and sometimes cause damages – so it’s understandable that many landlords and letting agents won’t allow them in their properties.

"Although, this handy tool shows that there is some good news out there for pet owners who are looking for a rented property, as there are plenty of locations where they can have their companions live with them."

