Hastings Jack in the Green is now famous in Spain thanks to these two talented young sisters and their mum

A Hastings mum living in Spain is keeping the spirit of Hastings Jack in the Green alive with the help of daughters Ellie (6) and Alba (4)

Nicky Martin explained: “We have been celebrating Carnival Week in Spain. I am from Hastings but have been living abroad in Spain (Salvaterra de Miño in Galicia) for several years.

“This year for their carnival costumes I made some typical Hastings Jack in the Green cloaks.

“The girls went as Green Bogies and we made a “Jack” out of sticks and leaves to make the costume more authentic.

“All of our hard work paid off as they won the medal for most original costume in the school fancy dress competition.

“I just wanted to share this example of Hastings culture brought to Spain.”

