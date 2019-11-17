Hastings lifeboat assists as migrant vessel is brought to shore in Dungeness

A Hastings lifeboat was called to assist as a migrant vessel was brought to shore off the Kent coast this morning (Sunday).

Kent Police was called at 7.29am to a report of suspected migrants on board a vessel in the Channel at Dungeness, a spokesman has confirmed.

He added: "Officers attended Dungeness lifeboat station after the vessel was brought to shore before those on board were passed into the care of Home Office immigration officials."

Hastings and Dungeness Lifeboat was reportedly launched to assist at 8.10am.

The Home Office has been approached for more information.

Have you read? Buses to replace trains to and from Hastings due to emergency engineering works