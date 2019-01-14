Hastings Lifeboat is appealing for more volunteer crew members to come onboard

It is 2.30am on a freezing January morning and the pager’s just woken you from a deep sleep in a snug warm bed. You then head out to sea in complete darkness as 10m waves rise and fall around you, ready to swamp you at any moment.

Strong gale force winds throw the lifeboat around like a toy while a fishing boat is in difficulties 10 miles out to sea.

If all this has not deterred you, Hastings RNLI Lifeboat is looking to recruit both sea-going and shore crew for 2019.

Being part of a lifeboat crew is a major commitment, which could include risking your life. Increasingly, new equipment and faster boats mean regular training programmes also account for much of your spare time. You may also be asked to help show visitors around the station and with local fundraising.

Potential crew members need to be physically fit, live within 15 mins of the lifeboat station, and commit to one or two training sessions a week. In return the RNLI provides first class training and equipment, guidance and support. Volunteering provides an opportunity to make a difference in your local community, to save lives, and to be part of the larger RNLI family; it’s one of the most exciting and fulfilling volunteer roles available.

If the thrill of a shout and being part of a close-knit team appeal to you, and you have the spare time required to make a commitment, then contact Hastings lifeboat station via email Hastingsrnlirecruitment@gmail.com,or complete an application form via the RNLI website Recruitment-Volunteering.

General information on volunteering roles within the RNLI can also be found at https://jobs.rnli.org/join-the-crew-3466.html

