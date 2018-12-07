Hastings Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 10 - October 12

October 10:

Andrew Marsh, 27, of Ash Close, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Westfield lane, St Leonards, on September 24, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was his third similar offence. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for a further 34 months. He was fined £50 for the insurance offence.

Andrew Taylor, 27, of Ashburnham Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which his Mercedes vehicle was in collision with another vehicle where a man in his 60s suffered injuries. The incident took place at The Bourne, Hastings, in the early hours of Friday, May 4. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. His driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Mark Cooper, 40, of Hoadswood Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards on September 4. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Fabian, 35, of Turkey Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to a window. The offence took place at Kingscott Close, Bexhill, on September 20. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

James French, 30, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting two police community support workers at Carfax Close, Bexhill, on September 22. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for offences of damaging property, affray and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

October 11:

Thomas Lake, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of beer, worth £2.67 from Manor News, Church Street, Bexhill, on August 6. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her, using threatening behaviour and resisting a police officer on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of assault by beating. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was alcohol related and caused fear to the victim, and due to previous convictions. The court also issued a restraining order preventing him from going into Manor News or contacting its proprietor.

October 12:

Gary Atkins, 49, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 22. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a flat door on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of racially aggravated threatening behaviour. He was sentenced to 11 weeks in prison. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £750 compensation.

Aaron Pratt, 36, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings. He also admitted being in breach of the requirements of a community order made by an earlier court. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was due to previous convictions and ignoring court orders.