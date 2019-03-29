Hastings Magistrates Court results for March 13 - March 20

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 13 to March 20.

March 13:

Janice Paton, 69, of The Mount, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a snood, worth £25, from Marks and Spencers at Hastings, on December 1. She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lewis Potterton, 32, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, and Tasha Prince, 20, also of Mount Pleasant Road, indicated pleas of guilty to being jointly involved in stealing grocery items worth £177.65 from Tesco at Hastings, on December 24. They were each fined £60. Prince was fined an additional £50 for being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for offences of possessing a prohibited weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid gas and possession of a Class B drug.

March 14:

Dominic Golden, 39, of St David’s Avenue, Dover, Kent, pleaded guilty to damaging a back door and two windows. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £80 in compensation.

March 15:

Christopher Bishop, 40, of Morris Close, Boughton Monchelsea, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Woodville Road, Bexhill on January 3, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 192 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to causing £4,802 damage to a BMW car at Woodville Road on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement to participate in a drink impaired drivers programme and banned him from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay £450 in compensation.

Nicolas Dejersey, 38, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 22 last year. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

David Lewis, 51, of St Helens Road, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Udimore on October 15 last year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

March 21:

Nicholas Kyriacou, 53, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on Holmesdale Gardens, on July 14 last year, while unfit to drive through drugs. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and banned from driving for one year.

March 20:

Craig Kerwin, 43, of Mary Stanford Green, Rye Harbour, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine worth £6, from Iceland at Hastings on February 13. He also pleaded guilty to stealing seven bottles of wine, worth £42, from the same store on February 14. He was fined £40.

Finley Lacey. 20, of Broad Street Green, Hooe, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Defender at Chiddingly, on February 16, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £166 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Thomas Neeson, 29, of Warren Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on St Helens Crescent, Hastings, on February 12 , while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £325 and banned from driving for 20 months.