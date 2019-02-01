Hastings Magistrates Court results from December 19 - January 7

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates Court from November 28 - December 14

December 19:

Rebecca Pedretti, 34, of Ferring Close, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Lower Park Road, Hastings, on July 15 last year, with cocaine in her blood stream. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

George Richardson, 33, of Rectory Park, Pett, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Queensway, Hastings, on July 14 last year with cannabis in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Roy Hyland, 20, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on July 22. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Leighton O’Grady, 20, of Tilebarn Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 17. He also pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

Dean Ellis, 31, of Battle Road, St Leonards, indicated pleas of guilty to two charges of breaching a court restraining order by sending Facebook messages. Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. They said the reason for the sentence was that it had caused distress to the victim and that he had previously breached orders. The court made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work.

Joel Elmslie, 38, of Berlin Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a North face Gillet, worth £140 from Millets in Hastings on November 18 and a jacket, worth £140, from the same store on November 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £340 in compensation.

Georgia Griffin, 22, of Egremont Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him and causing more than £5,000 damage to a house at Chambers Road, St Leonards, on June 13. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

January 2:

Neil Priddy, 36, of Chowns Hill Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen van on Queensway, Hastings, on December 2, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for three years.

David Stapley, 41, of Pottery Lane, Brede, pleaded guilty to indecently exposing himself in public at Hastings on December 2, by holding and touching his penis while his trousers were around his ankles, in full view of the public. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Priory Square, Hastings, on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Simon Bough, 51, of Upper Sea Road, Bexhill, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and not kept under proper control. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 7 last year. The court ordered that the dog a Collie cross Husky called Teddy be kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person and to be kept on a secure lead at all times.

Leanna Painter, 34, of Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on August 1, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Matthew Renshaw, 34, of Pebsham Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle at Bexhill on June 29 whiles disqualified from driving and while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 159 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offences, which were aggravated by similar previous convictions. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Jonathon Ladd, 45, of Hurrell Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman by sending her unwanted and unsolicited emails. The court made a restraining order and fined him £193.

January 7:

Peter Bailey 33, of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to stealing a safe and £451 cash from the Arthur Blackman Clinic, Battle Road, St Leonards, on May 4 last year. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, added to his existing prison sentence, and ordered to pay £451 compensation.

Dominic Minton, 24, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 13 last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a door at the Langford Centre, Bexhill, on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Jason Alexander, 43, of Kingscott Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing damage to the glass pane of a front door. The offence took place at London Road, Hurst Green, on November 27. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.