Hastings Magistrates Court results from February 11 - February 15

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 8 - February 15

February 11:

Frankie Kavanagh, 27, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a glass door panel. The offence took place at The Diplocks, Hailsham, on December 3. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis on the same date. He was fined a total of £186 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

February 12:

Alison Thripp, 34, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on May 18 last year. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 compensation and £100 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

February 13:

Andrew Clark, 47, of Highview Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Mitchel, 54, of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Broadway, Fairlight, on January 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Ben Constable, 36, of Swynford Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Alfa Romeo on Battle Road, St Leonards, on September 11, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Sean Fullick, 37, of Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 14. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Samuel Mills, 26, of Turnberry Close, St Leonards, indicated pleas of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis at Queens Road, Hastings, on January 14. He was fined £324.

Millicent Mvundra, 40, of Villa Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on October 13, without due care and attention. She was fined £160 and her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

February 14:

Michael Brown, 50, of Albion Drive, Hackney, London, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on May 31. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a Family Court injunction. Sentencing was adjourned until March 8 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

February 15:

Sean McMinn, 30, of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by making contact with a woman. The offence took place at Hastings on January 23. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by sending 21 Facebook messages and leaving two voicemails between January 21 and 22. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on March 15 and released on conditional bail.

Kier Richardson, 32, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to damaging the tyre of a vehicle at Wadhurst on November 3. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Ticehurst on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.