Hastings Magistrates Court results from January 15 - January 23

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 15 – January 23.

January 15:

Matthew Pond, 32, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Battle on December 13, 2017. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

Kaylie Signe, 26, of Blanchland Road, Morden, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on Terminus Road, Bexhill, on June 3 last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 124 milligrammes. The legal limit is 35 milligrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

January 16:

Christopher Bowyer, 31, from Sutherland Gardens, Gillingham, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving on London Road, St Leonards, on August 19 last year with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £800 and banned from driving for one year.

Colin Goodsell, 65, of Meadow Way, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on December 15. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Nicole Williams, 53, of Norman Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on Norman Road, on December 16, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £250 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jared Beerling, 27, of Jacobs Acre, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra, on Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, on July 11 with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Enzo Conte, 20, of Waldegrave Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Pevensey Road, St Leonards on August 27, with the controlled drug methylene dioxymeth amphetamine in his blood stream. He was banned from driving for two years. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 5am.

Katie Green, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing a total of 17 bottles of spirits from Marks and Spencers at Priory Meadow, Hastings, between October 15 and December 13 last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Robert Evenden of Peppering Eye, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Old Harrow Road, Hastings, on December 14, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 22 months.

January 21:

Myles Robinson, 59, of Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 7. He was given a two year conditional discharge.

Barry Farthing, 34, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot on the Ridge, at Hastings, on October 10, with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving while over the drink drive limit on the same date. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for one year.

January 23:

Daniel Hall, 32, of St Thomas’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a car wing mirror. The offence took place at Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on December 22. He was fined £125 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Ainars Pulkis, 34, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic on the A259 at Bexhill on December 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 20 months.