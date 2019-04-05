Hastings Magistrates Court results from March 2- - March 27

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 20 to March 27.

March 20:

Gavin Saxby, 29, of Coplands Rise, Northiam, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by sending texts and Facebook messages. The offences took place at Northiam between September 1 and December 28. The court made a community order.

David Wallace, 41, of Woodbury Drive, Sutton Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Marley Lane, Battle, on October 24, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for two years.

Donna Smyth, 28, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £231.77 from Tesco, at Hastings, on February 14. She was fined £40.

Anthony Tapp, 35, of Cross Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Western Road, St Leonards, on February 22. He was fined £80.

Darren Cox, 46, of Stonefield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by making phone calls and sending messages. The offence took place at Hastings on August 23 last year. He was fined £80. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Craig Duncan, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Hastings on February 16. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date. He was fined £280.

Darren Williams, 49, of High Street, Cheriton, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Camber Sands Leisure Park, on September 8, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of cannabis and cocaine on the same date. He was fined £1,150 and banned from driving for one year.

March 25:

Medani Mahielden, 52, of Albany Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne Custody Centre on November 14 last year. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs and banned from driving for 16 months.

Harry Jones, 23, of Sydney Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on October 26. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended court sentence for growing cannabis plants at St Leonards. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 6pm and 6am. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

Ashley Pfunstein, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on March 6. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 17 and remanded in custody.

March 27:

Shane Batkin, 36, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a multi-pack of socks, worth £45, from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on November 22. He was given a one year conditional discharge.