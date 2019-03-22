Hastings Magistrates Court results from March 5 - March 13

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 5 to March 13.

March 6:

Darren Hellowell, 40, of Marwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, in Queens Road, Hastings, on January 26. He was fined £250.

Grace Hidgins, 28, of Windsor Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by making a telephone call. The offence took place at Bexhill on January 27. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was the fifth time she had breached a court order. The court also imposed a community order.

Kevin Kembry, 48, of Queens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of training shoes, from £49.50, from Marks and Spencers in Hastings on January 2. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Andrew Molloy, 37, of Halton Crescent, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on January 27. He was fined £80.

Mark Perring, 23, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a front door. The offence took place at St Leonards, on January 30. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until March 22, for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Wayne Sturmey, 51, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a transit van on Arlington Road West at Hailsham on January 31, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for a further year.

March 8:

Michael Brown, 50, of Albion Drive, Hackney, London, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place in Hastings on May 31 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court injunction by contacting the victim by email on July 27 last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £620.

Roy Dunkin, 68, of Marina St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using a Mercedes Sprinter van on Queens Road, Hastings, on May 18 last year with no insurance or test certificate. He was fined £150 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

John McWhinnie, 44, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing cash from a payphone belonging to Sanctuary Housing. The offences took place at Upper Church Road, between December 4 and December 12. He also pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £231.77 from Tesco at Hastings on February 14. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £38 compensation.

March 11:

A 17-year-old girl from St Leonards, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £10.77 from Marks and Spencers in Hastings on November 6. She also pleaded guilty to stealing three pairs of shoes worth £68.97 from New Look and to stealing clothes worth £87 from Peacocks, in Hastings, on the same date. She was given a five month conditional discharge.

March 13:

Luke Dean, 31, of Brook Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in a public place at St Leonards on September 8. He was fined £530.

Lee O’Brien, 33, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing electrical goods and Polyfilla worth £44.96 from Ravenside at Bexhill on September 5. He also pleaded guilty to stealing Yankee candles worth £69 from Boots in Hastings on August 26. He was in breach of a community order made by an earlier court for possession of an offensive weapon and two charges of criminal damage. The court made a community order.