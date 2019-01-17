Hastings man convicted of dangerous driving and racially aggravated threatening behaviour

Roger Kemp, 49, of Priory Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Range Rover dangerously on Albert Road at Polegate.
The offence took place on January 9 last year.
He was also found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour on the same date.
Sentencing him on November 23, Hastings Magistrates Court made a community order and fined him £100 for the driving offence. He was banned from driving for a year and disqualified until an extended test of competence has been passed.
He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £350 compensation for the threatening behaviour offence.
