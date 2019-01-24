Hastings man found guilty of assaulting a woman

Daniel Fantham, 40, of Hurrell Road, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her.
The offence took place at Hastings on September 1 last year.
He was sentenced when he appeared at Hastings Magistartes Court on November 30.
The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.
See also: Prolific shoplifter voids jail after stealing more than £1,000 worth of goods
See also: Hastings teenager drove illegally after taking cannabis