Hastings man narrowly avoids jail after making threats of violence on voicemail

A Hastings man has been given a 12 week suspended prison sentence for breaching a non-molestation order by making threats of violence on voicemail.

Shane Jenner, 31, of Priory Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to the breach when he appeared at Hastings Magistrrates Court on February 8.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

The offence took place in Hastings on January 5.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order and magistrates issued a restraining order.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had ignored court orders and the need to protect the victim.

See also: Shoplifter who went on 3k theft spree is banned from shopping centre

See also: Hastings man jailed for burglary and stealing a charity box