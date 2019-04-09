Hastings man narrowly avoids prison for having knife in public place at Hollington

Karl Perring, 24, of Hatherley Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place according to a court document. The offence took place at Churchill Court, Stonefield Drive, St Leonards, on January 30. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to the front door of a property at Churchill Court on the same date. He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a big knife and that he had drink and drugs in his system at the same time. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £450.28 in compensation.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

