Hastings man narrowly escapes jail for attack on vulnerable woman

A Hastings man has been given a 22 week suspended prison sentence for assaulting a vulnerable woman.

Paul Govan, 56, of Baldslow Road, Hastings, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 16.

The offence took place at Hastings on July 16.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was a prolonged attack on a vulnerable victim.

The court also made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

