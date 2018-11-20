Hastings man used controlling and coercive behaviour court hears

Bradley Bailey, 30, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, was found guilty of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 4.

The offence took place at Hastings, between May 1 and August 21.

Magistrates said that he repeatedly made demeaning comments, sent excessive amounts of online messages including abusive messages, contacted the victim’s family members and work collegaues and attended the victim’s place of work on several occasions. he told the victim what to wear on occasion and placed conditions on gifts in order to ascertain further control, knowing that his behaviour would have a serious effect on her.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Crown Court for sentencing.

