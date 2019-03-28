Hastings man who had knife in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is jailed

A man has been jailed for his second offence of having a knife in public in the space of a year according to a court document.

Daniel Welby, 38, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to having a lock knife in a public place at Eversfield Place, St Leonards on July 3 last year, when he appeared at Hastings magistrates Court on March 13. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on February 9.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it came under the ‘second strike’ ruling, according to the court document.

