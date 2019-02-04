Hastings man who subjected woman to controlling and ‘harmful’ behaviour narrowly avoids jail sentence.

Simon Griffiths, 50, of Queens Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to continually engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour toward a woman he was in a relationship with, knowing the behaviour would have a serious effect on her.

He made the plea when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 10.

The offence took place at Hastings between September 1 and December 18.

Griffiths also indicated a plea of guilty to contacting her, despite being prohibited from doing so by a court restraining order.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was ‘persistent and harmful behaviour, with threats of violence and justifying his behaviour by blaming the victim’.

The court also made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

