Hastings motorcyclist injured in Beckley road incident

Police are seeking witnesses to a road incident in Beckley in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The incident happened in Furnace Lane, Beckley at 4.45pm last Wednesday (November 29).

A 42-year-old Hastings man riding his 125cc motorcycle west in Furnace Lane took evasive action to avoid an unknown car, and fell from his machine.

He was treated at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards for a broken wrist and collar bone.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 462 of 30/11.