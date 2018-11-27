Hastings Old Town gets set to welcome Father Christmas for free family event

Following last year’s success, Santa’s helpers are returning to Hastings Old Town for some more family festive cheer says St Michael’s Hospice. Christmas on the Coast takes place at the Stade Hall on Saturday December 8 from 11am - 4pm and will provide a fabulous day out for all the family with lots of free activities.

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves and get a small present and there will be Christmas crafts and writing letters to Father Christmas.

You can also try your hand at decorating gingerbread.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The Secret Present room - our most popular attraction from last year - will also return. This will give all attending children a chance to pick and wrap a present for a special adult in their life, giving that person a gift they didn’t expect.

“In addition to the free activities above you can also enjoy a raffle, tombola, festive refreshments, face painting, Hospice Retail stall and a collection of Christmas stalls for an extra cost.”

For more information call 01424 457959 or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/events/christmas-on-the-coast.

