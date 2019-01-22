Hastings pair taken to hospital after police visit property

Two people have been taken to hospital after police visited a property in Hastings.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to the property in St George’s Road, Hastings, on Sunday evening.

Sussex Police

They were called to the scene due to 'concern for the welfare of a man and a woman'.

According to an eyewitness, there were at least three ambulances at the scene and two police vehicles, and the road was blocked due to the incident.

After officers arrived, the pair were then taken to hospital, a spokesman for the force said.

They added that no further details will be released at this time.