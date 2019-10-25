Hastings Park footpath stays closed

From: Michael Moor, Chair, The Friends of Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve

It is good news that East Sussex County Council has agreed that one of the footpaths in Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve closed several years ago after the landslip below the Rocklands caravan park can now be reopened (Public footpath through parks is ready to reopen, 18 October).

It is much less good news that the county council has extended the closure order for the coast path in that area for yet another six months. The continued closure of this stretch of footpath matters because it lies on the natural line for the England Coast Path which is due to pass through the Country Park. As this stretch remains closed the Coast Path has to make a dog-leg inland. So the Friends of the Country Park Nature Reserve will continue the fight to get the closure order lifted.